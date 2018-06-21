Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Notice of trading update 21-Jun-2018 / 12:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. eve Sleep Plc ("eve" or the "Company") Notice of trading update eve Sleep (AIM: EVE), the e-commerce focused, direct to consumer European sleep brand, will issue a trading update for the six-month period ended 30 June 2018, on Monday 2 July 2018. Enquiries: Eve Sleep plc via Instinctif Partners Jas Bagniewski, Chief Executive Officer Abid Ismail, Chief Financial Officer Peel Hunt LLP +44(0)20 7418 8900 Dan Webster George Sellar Nicole McDougall Instinctif Partners +44(0)20 7457 2020 Mark Reed Guy Scarborough ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: EVE LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 Sequence No.: 5667 EQS News ID: 697685 End of Announcement EQS News Service

