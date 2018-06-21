Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new competitive intelligence study on the nutraceuticals industry. A nutraceuticals manufacturer wanted to evaluate the overall brand perception and measure numerous factors such as the strength of marketing outreach, brand awareness, and customer value proposition.

According to the experts at Infiniti,"In the wake of regulatory challenges, the nutraceuticals market is poised to witness a change in the way companies manufacture neutraceuticals and respond to changing consumer trends."

Nutraceuticals are naturally bioactive compounds that are famous for their health benefits. They are anticipated to gain huge popularity among the health-conscious consumers due to the shift towards functional foods and dietary supplements. Though current research shows that the nutraceuticals market will observe impressive growth, regulations restricting the implementation of the Food Safety Modernization Act will play a significant role in changing the way companies manufacture such chemical compounds.

The competitive intelligence solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to build a better brand presence and analyze what the competitors offer to attract customers besides, intangibles, perks, and benefits. The client was able to exploit competitors' weaknesses and reinforce their marketing strategies.

This competitive intelligence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gauge numerous factors influencing their growth in the nutraceuticals market

Assess the overall brand perception

This competitive intelligence solution provided predictive insights on:

Focusing on prevention rather than reacting to problems after they have developed

Surging in the popularity of nutraceuticals among health-conscious people

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

