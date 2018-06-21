The semi-annual review of OMX Baltic 10 index constituents has been completed. The new composition will become effective with the market open on Monday, July 2, 2018. As a result of the current review, Merko Ehitus (MRK1T) and Silvano Fashion Group (SFG1T) will be added to the index. Klaipedos Nafta (KNF1L) and Grindeks (GRD1R) will be removed from the index. OMX Baltic 10 constituents after the review effective as of July 2, 2018: LHV Group Silvano Fashion Group Harju Elekter Tallink Grupp Merko Ehitus Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp Olympic Entertainment Group Tallinna Vesi Siauliu Bankas Telia Lietuva Please note that the 15 percent capping will be based on the closing prices of June 29, 2018. For more information regarding this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Operation Team at the Toll Free Number - Calling in the US (+ 1 844 717-0708) or International Callers (+ 1 301 978 8311) or at index@nasdaq.com or Justinas Juknys (+370 5 253 1417), Justinas.Juknys@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.