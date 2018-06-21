The semi-annual review of OMX Baltic 10 index constituents has been completed. The new composition will become effective with the market open on Monday, July 2, 2018. As a result of the current review, Silvano Fashion Group (SFT1T) and Merko Ehitus (MRK1T) will be added to the index while Grindeks (GRD1R) and Klaipedos nafta (KNF1L) will be removed from the index. OMX Baltic 10 constituents after the review effective as of July 2, 2018: LHV Group Silvano Fashion Group Harju Elekter Tallink Grupp Merko Ehitus Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp Olympic Entertainment Group Tallinna Vesi Siauliu Bankas Telia Lietuva Please note that the 15 percent capping will be based on the closing prices of June 29, 2018. For more information regarding this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Operation Team at the Toll Free Number - Calling in the US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or at index@nasdaq.com or Justinas Juknys +370 5 253 1417, justinas.juknys@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.