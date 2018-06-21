Gofore Oyj: Gofore Plc: Gofore continues the digitalisation of the education sector - agreements valued at EUR 2 million extend the cooperation between Gofore and CSC

GOFORE PLC PRESS RELEASE 21 JUNE 2018 AT 14:32 EET

Gofore continues the digitalisation of the education sector - agreements valued at EUR 2 million extend the cooperation between Gofore and CSC

In the competitive bidding organised by the Finnish IT Center for Science (CSC), Gofore has been selected to continue as a supplier of design, development and maintenance services for web applications aimed at the education sector. In addition to this, the company was chosen as a supplier of services for information production in public administration after a competitive bid. The agreement term will be two years, beginning during June 2018. The estimated full scope of the project is approximately EUR 2 million.



"We have long had the privilege of being involved in the development of modern electronic services for the education sector. Our specialists have an exceptionally wide range of expertise in the processes of higher education, studies and application systems as well as the development of related information systems," says Business Manager Viljakaisa Aaltonen of Gofore.



Users at the core of the design process

CSC produces numerous IT expert services for the purposes of education and research.



"CSC, in co-operation with Gofore and our customers, provide services related to the management and organisation of education, and education and teaching co-operation services that support teachers and learners in their daily lives. Our clients are universities and primary and secondary education providers", says Director Stina Westman of CSC.

"The services that are being produced relate, for example, to enrolment in studies, the submission of a study offer, the preparation and completion of personal study plans", Westman continues.



"In the design of applications, the goal is to consider a variety of interest groups, such as students, teachers, education planners and researchers, in a diverse manner," Aaltonen says in summary.

Alongside the needs of participants in the education sector, the design process takes into account the bases of user-oriented design, the quality criteria of state administration and the JHS guidelines of public administration.



More efficient data utilisation through information production

The new supply agreement includes information production solutions aimed at public administration, which cover the value chain of information from collection to refinement and analytics.

"Our goal is to provide the public with solutions that allow a more efficient discovery and use of education and research data, and that also allows the streamlining of information across organisational boundaries," says Westman.

"Examples of these solutions include the National Education Information Service of the universities and the JUSTUS publishing information service that collects research publication information. Both services provide guidance and financial information to the Ministry of Education and Culture", Westman continues.



Open source code, artificial intelligence and analytics as drivers of digitalisation

"Gofore's value base and functional solutions include the utilisation of open source code and open interfaces, which CSC wants to use in its services. Gofore leverages its expertise in software development and service design to provide a diverse range of support to educational operators. In the education sector, digitisation is well underway," Aaltonen says.



"Analytics and artificial intelligence are also driving effective operations more and more. Now we can utilise our increasingly strong expertise in this area as well. In the future, services will support individual and life-long learning more than ever before and on a global scale," Aaltonen adds.



Further enquiries:

Viljakaisa Aaltonen, Business Manager, Education, Gofore Plc

Tel. +358 (0)50 483 5663

viljakaisa.aaltonen@gofore.com



Timur Kärki, CEO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 (0)40 828 5886

timur.karki@gofore.com (mailto:timur.karki@gofore.com)





