

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kroger Co. (KR) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $2.03 billion, or $2.37 per share. This compares with $0.30 billion, or $0.32 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Kroger Co. reported adjusted earnings of $626 million or $0.73 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $37.53 billion from $36.28 billion last year.



Kroger Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $626 Mln. vs. $546 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.73 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q1): $37.53 Bln vs. $36.28 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.00 - $2.15



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX