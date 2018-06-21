Global Property Platform Dominium Chooses Ardor Blockchain Technology

Jelurida Announces Early Adopter of Its Blockchain Technology With A Real World Business Case

LUGANO, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2018 / Dominium has chosen Ardor over Ethereum and other blockchain technologies for its global property platform expected to be operational in over 120 countries by the end of 2018.

Dominium announced its launch in May 2018 and can now confirm that it is in advanced stages of negotiation with Jelurida for the provision of a child chain for their blockchain-based property platform. Dominium is ready to connect its software to the Ardor testnet and, as soon as any potential technical issues have been resolved, both parties intend to sign an agreement to release the Dominium child chain this year.

Ardor has evolved from the time-tested Nxt blockchain following over five years of development. It is a multi-chain platform that offers businesses a robust decentralized infrastructure of nodes using a well-established Proof-of-Stake consensus. Ardor represents one of the most advanced blockchain technologies on the market. Due to its unique parent-child chain architecture, blockchain bloat is eliminated, allowing for scalability and global reach.

"For a property project with potentially millions of users and assets worldwide, blockchain bloat and functionality are of a primary concern to us," says Dominium's Managing Director, Mark Lloyd.

Dominium will not only become a marketplace for property sales and rentals, but will also register property management activities, thus creating a fully transparent historical chain of information, serving tenants, buyers and investors alike. Dominium will also allow third party fund creators to set up property funds with standardised documentation, under an umbrella licence. This will not only make setting up a property fund a lot faster and cheaper but will also automatically provide a marketplace for investors to access investments which are accessible and liquid, due to standardisation and tokenisation respectively. With a great deal of functionality and features planned, Dominium will require a scalable technology with "out-of-the-box" features such as the monetary system, voting system and secure messaging offered by Ardor.

"Having closely followed several blockchain technologies from conception, including Ethereum, we strongly feel that Ardor is the platform with the best features for our business, especially the controlled trading of assets," says Joost de Kruiff, a Dominium Blockchain Advisor.

DOMINIUM is allowing people to register on its platform, giving away 25 DOM tokens per account to test the platform until 100,000,000 DOM tokens (10% of the total issued) have been distributed.





About DOMINIUM

Dominium B.V. is a company registered in the Netherlands which is developing its property software system, Dominium platform. In addition to the development and maintenance of the Dominium platform, the company invests in property assets. Dominium B.V. is supervised by Confidon and publishes audited accounts.





About JELURIDA

Jelurida is a blockchain software company that enables customers to cooperate, promote unique value propositions, and create new business tackling real market opportunities. Jelurida offers the proof of stake consensus and parent/child solutions built on top of five years of software development, IT experience and technological leadership.

