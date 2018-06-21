

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales growth accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace in May, data from the Central Statistical Office revealed Thursday.



Retail sales rose 6.1 percent year-on-year in May, faster than the 4.0 percent climb seen in April. That was just above the 6.0 percent increase economists had expected.



Among groups, the highest annual growth was observed in enterprises trading in solid, liquid and gaseous fuels by 9.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales advanced 2.2 percent in May.



