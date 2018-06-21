

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS), a National Security Solutions provider, said that its Unmanned Systems Division recently received confirmation that its Autonomous Impact Protection Vehicle or AIPV has officially been approved for autonomous operation on public roadways in the first of many planned states in the USA for roadway line painting operations. The AIPV is also known as the Autonomous Truck Mounted Attenuator or ATMA.



Kratos noted that the accomplishment transitions the AIPV from the validation phase of deployment to standard safety critical equipment ready for operational use with trained roadside construction crews.



The Kratos AIPV is a first-of-its kind work zone vehicle designed in partnership with Royal Truck & Equipment Company to advance safety for roadway maintenance crews. Positioned behind road construction crews, it provides a layer of protection to workers from the traveling public.



The AIPV increases work zone safety by removing the driver from a dangerous assignment of driving the vehicle designed for the specific purpose of being a mobile crash barrier.



Kevin Ferguson, General Manager of Kratos MSI, said, 'Kratos is the world's first to operate an autonomous safety vehicle in a roadway work zone, and this accomplishment is the result of our continued strategy to expand and offer life-saving products in that important area, and our ability to develop and implement new technology at an affordable cost.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX