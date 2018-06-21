CEOCFO Magazine: LifeForceIQ CEO Interviewed on New Innovative Health and Nutrition Plans

David Weinstein Explains How His Groundbreaking New Company Enables You "to be the Best Version of Yourself at Any Age," he Said.

Weinstein is a successful investment banker, entrepreneur, and business executive. But, as he explained to Bud Wayne, editor of CEOCFO Magazine after he turned 50, he found his body was beginning to wear out.

He decided to seek out new science, along with diet and lifestyle changes, that could enable him to "hack" biology and take more control of his body.

"It turns out that there are extraordinary technologies and concepts most people don't know about that don't just keep you healthy and out of the hospital, but also actually reverse aging," he said.

So Weinstein and his wife Leidy, a competitive body sculptor, founded LifeForceIQ to make these ideas and technologies available to more people.

The LifeForce approach has four dimensions, Weinstein explained. "We can improve your physique and vitality, increase your mental clarity, help you achieve better sleep and recovery, and reduce your stress while boosting your tranquility."

Weinstein said that the ideas and technologies that LifeForce offers include:

A method of breathing higher levels of oxygen during exercise called LiveO2.

A Japanese-developed system for modifying the flow of blood in the body and reversing the hardening of the arteries known as KAATSU.

A platform, called Juvent, that delivers a low frequency vibration when you step on it, generating bone growth.

Weinstein told both CEOCFO Magazine and Health Media Now that the Juvent device has worked particularly well for his own arthritic hip. "After using the Juvent platform, the pain is gone," he said.

The Weinsteins also are creating what they call the Oasis retreat at a concierge service in Boca Raton. At the retreat, clients will experience all the benefits of training and eating according to the LifeForce approach, and receive personalized Life Coaching services.

Discovering the science and principles LifeForceIQ "has made an enormous difference in my own life," said Weinstein. "Now I want to help others lead better, happier, healthier lives themselves."

