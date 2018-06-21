Food & Beverage/Consumer Packaged Goods Industry Veteran Joins ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. as VP - Global Operations

KEEGO HARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2018 / ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: ZIVO) a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the commercialization of nutritional and medicinal products derived from its proprietary algal strains, announces today that Ronald C. Costephens has joined the Company as Vice-President- Global Operations. Mr. Costephens is charged with building out a global supply chain and an organization to help transition ZIVO from an R&D entity into an operating enterprise that will engage not only in the licensing of its intellectual property portfolio, but also in handling the production and distribution of bulk and finished food, beverage and feed products featuring its proprietary algal strains.

Mr. Costephens brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) global industry in Engineering, Business Development, Operations and Procurement to his role as Vice-President, Global Operations at ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. His successful career operating in global markets includes both Fortune 50 and private organizations. Most recently, he spent 15 years at PepsiCo, rising through numerous positions within R&D, Engineering and Procurement, culminating in his most recent role as Sr. Director Global Procurement. Previously, he enjoyed a 9-year stint with Barry-Wehmiller, a privately-owned US based CPG production equipment and engineering company, where he led numerous internal and external growth initiatives, including new, company-wide ERP system implementation, Production Facility Operations and Global Sales. He brings a wealth of experience to the Company and will drive the creation of a world class global supply chain. Mr. Costephens earned a B.S. (Engineering) from the University of Missouri-Rolla S&T, and an MBA (Finance) from The University of Notre Dame.

This development marks the second senior management hire in less than 90 days, as the Company moves to build an executive team that can help realize the potential of its intellectual property portfolio and business opportunities.

About ZIVO Bioscience, Inc.

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: ZIVO) is a Michigan-based biotech company engaged in the investigation of the health and nutritional benefits of bioactive compounds derived from its proprietary algal cultures, and the development of natural bioactive compounds for use as dietary supplements and food ingredients, as well as biologically derived and synthetic candidates for medicinal and pharmaceutical applications in humans and animals, specifically focused on autoimmune and inflammatory response modulation.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for any historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including the timing of completion of a trial, actual future clinical trial results being different than the results the company has obtained to date, and the company's ability to secure funding. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or otherwise.

