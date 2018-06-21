

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's wage growth moderated in May to the lowest level in just over one year, figures from Statistics Iceland showed Thursday.



The wage index climbed 6.3 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 7.3 percent rise in April.



Moreover, this was the weakest rate of growth since April last year, when wages had grown 4.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, wage index advanced 2.3 percent from April, when it increased by 0.3 percent.



The real wage index rose 4.2 percent annually and by 2.4 percent monthly in May.



