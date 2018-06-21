Following change will take place in the exchange membership of Bank Vontobel AG on the 27th of June, 2018. Bank Vontobel AG will expand trading to bilaterally cleared instruments. Custodian used on Nasdaq Stockholm will be SEB. Trading Identity VON in INET will not change. Clearing Member Identities for Bank Vontobel AG will be as follows: Member: Bank Vontobel AG INET memberID: VON Clearing and settlement ID: VTB Valid from date in Swedish CSD system: On the 27th of June For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning Kruse or Julian Butterworth telephone +46 8 405 60 00 Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=683735