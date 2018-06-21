

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Kroger Co. (KR) reported adjusted net earnings of $626 million, or $0.73 per share, in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $546 million, or $0.58 per share, previous year. On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.63 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company reported net earnings of $2.0 billion, or $2.37 per share (including convenience store sale gain), in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $303 million, or $0.32 per share, prior year.



The company said its first-quarter net earnings per share result was slightly ahead of its internal expectations due to the great start to Restock Kroger, including process changes that led to especially strong cost controls and alternative revenue streams.



First-quarter total sales increased 3.4% to $37.5 billion compared to $36.3 billion for the same period last year. Total sales, excluding fuel, increased 2.3% in the first quarter over the same period last year. Excluding fuel and the effect of Kroger's recently-sold convenience store business unit, total sales increased 2.8%. Analysts expected revenue of $37.30 billion for the quarter.



Kroger reported identical supermarket sales, without fuel, of 1.4% for the first quarter of 2018. When calculating identical sales to be more inclusive of company business units - including Kroger Specialty Pharmacy and ship-to-home solutions - Kroger's identical sales, without fuel, were 1.9% in the first quarter.



Kroger's net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio increased to 2.43, on a 52-week basis. The company's net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio target range is 2.30 to 2.50. Kroger expects its net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio to increase throughout the year due to increased borrowings to fund its investment in Ocado, its planned merger with Home Chef, and tax payments related to the gain on the sale of the convenience store business unit.



For fiscal 2018, Kroger expects identical sales growth, excluding fuel, to range from 2.0% to 2.5% in 2018. Kroger raised the low end of net earnings guidance range to $3.64 to $3.79 per share for 2018. The previous GAAP range was $3.59 to $3.79. The company raised the low end of adjusted net earnings guidance range to $2.00 to $2.15 per share for 2018, from $1.95 to $2.15 previously. The company continues to expect capital investments, excluding mergers, acquisitions, and purchases of leased facilities, to be approximately $3.0 billion in 2018.



Shares of Kroger Co. were up more than 8% in pre-market trade on Thursday.



