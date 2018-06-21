Developing Technologies for Optical Therapies Aimed At Overcoming Key Challenges in the Healthcare Industry

PALM BEACH, Florida, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

There is a strong focus on developing technologies to dramatically impact and indentify the causes of the rising number of vision problems affecting more and more individuals. This requires taking an interdisciplinary approach to technology development that brings together neuroscientists, engineers, physicists, and clinical researchers. There are surprisingly a growing number of ways visual problems can manifest in everyday lives. For example, almost 80 per cent of kids struggle with reading and lack one or more basic visual skills, and this can often lead to learning or behavioral issues. Vision-based problems now being identified and then corrected via treatments including visual therapy and specialized lenses. Innovative devices, therapies and treatment methods are now becoming an option for those looking for potential relief from long term issues such as dyslexia and strabismus, as well as enhancing vision for sports performance. Active healthcare stocks in the markets include: Eyecarrot Innovations Corp (TSX-V:EYC) (OTC:EYCCF), STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA), EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG), Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS), National Visions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE).

Eyecarrot Innovations Corp (TSX-V:EYC.V) (OTCQB:EYCCF) BREAKING NEWS: Eyecarrot Innovations is pleased to announce that it has initiated delivery of the Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator to some of the top Academic Institutions in North America. The company is now working with leading vision researchers from universities in the United States such a University of California Berkeley, The State University of New York (SUNY), and Florida State University to accelerate use of the Binovi Platform in developing further research in human vision performance gains.

"Our company has moved from conceptual design, to now fulfilling shipments to World Class Institutions in the United States in under 24 months. We can now accelerate further expansion into the market and extend the reach of our Binovi Touch globally." Stated CEO Adam Cegielski.

The company has now shipped 100 units of the Binovi Touch vision performance hardware since release 2 months ago. This represents a year over year growth in unit sales of over 500% since 2017. The company continues to receive significant interest and increase in sales while showcasing its hardware at the 48th Annual College of Optometrists in Vision Development Meeting.

"Recent feedback from the market has emphasized the utility of the Binovi Touch, as our customers are using the product every day and on every patient. We are pleased with this increase in demand, and overall reception of our platform. Optometrists are appreciating the expanded feature sets, their therapy teams are embracing the modernization, and their patients are thrilled with overall performance. Our next steps are working towards increasing production and carrying inventory of our flagship product with the intent of replacing the 5,000 analog models currently in the market." Commented CEO Adam Cegielski. Read this and more news for Eyecarrot Innovations at: http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/eyc.html



STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of implantable lenses and companion delivery systems for the eye announced this week that it received a close-out letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on June 19, 2018 lifting a Warning Letter dated May 21, 2014. "The lifting of the Warning Letter is the result of a comprehensive remediation program that not only addressed the issues raised by the FDA in the 2014 Warning Letter, but included the assessment, remediation and upgrade of all aspects of STAAR's quality systems to assure compliance with Quality System Regulations (QSR)," said Caren Mason, President and CEO. "We have steadfastly initiated and promoted a Culture of Quality which emphasizes prevention and accountability throughout the organization. We are committed to continuing and strengthening this companywide emphasis on excellence."

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG), a clinical-stage, specialty pharmaceutical company with two proprietary platform technologies for treating diseases and disorders of the eye, recently announced the filing of an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) supplement for Punctate Epitheliopathy (PE), using the Company's Ocular Bandage Gel (OBG) product. EyeGate OBG is a cross-linked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) platform being developed for the acceleration of re-epithelialization of large corneal epithelial defects in patients having undergone photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) and punctate epitheliopathies. PE represents an unmet medical need and is an opportunity for EyeGate's OBG platform to expand to additional indications. There are over 76 million patients with corneal epitheliopathies in the United States. Current treatment approaches are limited, and may include artificial tears, increasing humidity, usage of lubricants/ointments and, in severe cases, the utilization of bandage contact lenses, antibiotics and/or anti-inflammatory/immunomodulatory agents.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) closed up slightly on Wednesday at $74.23 trading over 1.4 million shares by the market close. Novartis researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The Alcon segment offers eye care products, such as eye care devices for cataract, retinal, glaucoma, and refractive surgery, as well as intraocular lenses to treat cataracts and refractive errors; viscoelastics, surgical solutions, surgical packs, and other disposable products for cataract and vitreoretinal surgery; and contact lenses, as well as contact lens care products, including multi-purpose and hydrogen-peroxide based solutions, rewetting drops, and daily protein removers.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) one of the nation's largest optical retailers providing quality, affordable eye care and eyewear, announced this month the selection of five high school seniors as recipients of the 2018 National Vision College Scholarship Program. Recipients will receive $2,500 to fund the advancement of their education. The award is renewable for up to three additional years, for a total potential scholarship of $10,000 per student. "We are honored to play a role in furthering the academic achievements of members of our National Vision family," said Reade Fahs, Chief Executive Officer of National Vision. "We would like to congratulate all five scholarship winners and wish each one of them success throughout their college journey and future career."

