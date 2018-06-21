Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2018) - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: PEX) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") reports on the results of its Annual General Meeting held June 20, 2018. Gerald Carlson, Gordon Davis, Blaine Monaghan and Bruce Youngman were elected to the board.

At the Annual General Meeting, shareholders also ratified the Company's rolling stock option plan and re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company.

2018 Exploration Plans

Gold Cap, Yukon: Exploration at Gold Cap, 6 km northeast of White Gold's Golden Saddle deposit, will include detailed mapping and prospecting and a deep penetrating GT Probe soil sampling program. The program is scheduled for late July.

RC Gold, Yukon: The target at RC Gold is a Tintina Gold Belt Intrusion Related Gold deposit, similar to Dublin Gulch in Yukon and Fort Knox in Alaska. The planned 2018 program of detailed mapping, sampling and an IP geophysical survey is scheduled to commence in early August.

Spius Cu-Mo-Au Porphyry, BC: Plans for the 2018 field season include an IP survey to update and expand the earlier survey, additional soil sampling and geological mapping. This program will target the 500 m by 1,000 m Central Copper Anomaly, defined by anomalous soil samples and highlighted by two float samples of disseminated sulphide mineralization assaying 2.53% Cu and 1.43% Cu. Work is expected to commence in August, but is subject to receipt of a permit.

Please see www.pacificridgeexploration.com for project details. The Company will be providing regular updates as the 2018 program progresses.

About Pacific Ridge

Pacific Ridge has assembled a portfolio of highly-prospective gold and base metal projects located in the Yukon and British Columbia, where its board and management team have a track record of success. Its holdings include the Mariposa, Eureka Dome and Gold Cap gold exploration projects in the Klondike-White Gold District, RC Gold in the Tintina Gold Belt, Fyre Lake in the Finlayson District and Spius Cu-Mo-Au porphyry TL Zinc in southern British Columbia.

