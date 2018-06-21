

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Barnes & Noble, Inc. (BKS) on Thursday reported a loss for the fourth quarter that widened from last year, reflecting lower sales and non-recurring charges related to the company's strategic initiatives.



The company's fourth-quarter net loss available to common stockholders widened to $21.09 million or $0.29 per share from $13.45 million or $0.19 per share in the prior-year period.



The latest quarter's results include $7.7 million of non-recurring charges associated with the company's strategic initiatives.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report loss of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total sales for the quarter declined 4.3 percent to $786.08 million from $821.22 million in the year-ago period. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $774.71 million.



Comparable store sales for the quarter declined 4.1 percent.



Looking ahead to fiscal year 2019, Barnes & Noble expects consolidated EBITDA in a range of $175 million to $200 million.



