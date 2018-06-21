Coupa Software Incorporated: Premier Telecommunications Provider Fastweb Selects Coupa

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP), a leader in business spend management (BSM), announced today that Italian telecommunications leader Fastweb (http://www.fastweb.it/) will deploy Coupa's BSM platform to streamline its strategic sourcing, procurement, and accounts payable processes, and to help meet the new regulatory requirements for mandatory electronic invoicing.

The Italian telco leader was in search of a solution to simplify the process of sourcing, buying, and paying for goods and services in a cost-efficient and compliant manner. Fastweb selected Coupa for its industry-leading, cloud-based platform that will help enhance the company's strategic sourcing efforts and automate accounts payable invoice processing for thousands of invoices in order to comply with new regulations.

"Coupa's modern, cloud-born platform and strong customer-oriented approach is a powerful enabler of our own digital transformation, ensuring Fastweb reaps the benefits of simplified procurement and allowing the company to increase its efficiency and effectiveness," saidPeter Grueter, chief financial officer, Fastweb. "Fastweb's mission is to provide the best possible broadband connection and to foster the digital transformation efforts of families, enterprises, and public administrations."

"We are committed to helping one of Italy's premier telecommunications companies deliver the best customer experience for its clients while at the same time maximizing the value of every dollar they spend," said Mark Riggs, chief customer officer, Coupa. "With our unified cloud platform for business spend management, we will help Fastweb spend smarter by driving increased adoption across its employees and suppliers, as well as by capturing spend-related transactions in one place."

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software is the leading provider of business spend management, or BSM, solutions. We offer a comprehensive, cloud-based BSM platform that has connected hundreds of organizations with more than four million suppliers globally. Our platform provides greater visibility into and control over how companies spend money. Using our platform, businesses are able to achieve real, measurable value and savings that drive their profitability. Learn more at www.coupa.com (https://www.coupa.com/). Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

About Fastweb

With 2.5 million wireline customers and more than 1 million mobile customers, Fastweb is one of the leading providers of broadband in Italy, with more than 47 percent of its wireline customers opting for an ultrabroadband connectivity service.

