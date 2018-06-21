Aino Health AB (publ): Aino HealthManager is live with ArcelorMittal

Aino Health's IT platform HealthManager has gone live to support ArcelorMittal's operations in Neuwied, Germany. This is a joint implementation project with ArcelorMittal and Aino Health that is comprised of process definition, technical IT integration, training of management as well as communications.

- Aino Health has now proven that its solutions are fit for the German market, and we expect significant results both from ArcelorMittal and next customers who are also planned to go live soon, says Peter Seeger, Managing Director at Aino Health GmbH.

For more information:

Peter Seeger, Managing director, Aino Health Germany GmbH

Phone: +49 1511 6949 184. E-mail: peter.seeger@ainohealth.com (mailto:peter.seeger@ainohealth.com)

www.ainohealth.com (http://www.ainohealth.com)

About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading digital solutions and process provider in Corporate Health Management. The company's complete system of platforms and services reduces sick leave, related costs and deliver long term prosperity, increased productivity and employee engagement by adopting health, wellbeing and safety as an everyday activity. For more information visit ainohealth.com.

Aino Health AB (publ) is listed at Nasdaq First North Stockholm (Ticker: AINO). Erik Penser Bank AB, +46 8 463 83 00, is the Certified Adviser to the company.

