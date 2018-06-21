

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Groupe PSA (PEUGF.PK), the owner of Peugeot and Opel brands, said that the Rennes plant is preparing to ramp up production of the Citroën C5 Aircross SUV, which will be brought to market at the end of 2018, while continuing to support the successful sales performance of the Peugeot 5008 SUV, which has exceeded 90,000 unit sales since it was launched in 2017.



A total of 350 people will be hired, of which 50 on permanent agency contracts and 10 on permanent contracts, in most manufacturing professions, including production workers, forklift operators, maintenance operators, vehicle mechanics and team supervisors.



The new team will be introduced in December 2018 and work on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The terms and conditions of this arrangement will be discussed with trade unions, in line with the Group's commitment to working alongside employee representatives.



