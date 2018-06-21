

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound gained ground against its key counterparts in the European session on Thursday, after the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 to keep rates unchanged, boosting hopes for a rate hike later this year.



The BoE left its key interest rate at 0.5 percent, as expected.



The BoE Chief Economist Andrew Haldane unexpectedly joined Ian McCafferty and Michael Saunders and sought a quarter point rate hike as they had a higher degree of confidence that the slowdown in the first quarter was temporary or erratic and would largely be unwound, the minutes showed.



All members agree that any future increases in Bank Rate are likely to be at a gradual pace and to a limited extent.



All nine members voted to maintain quantitative easing at GBP 435 billion.



The MPC said it intends not to reduce the current stock of purchased assets until Bank Rate reaches around 1.5 percent compared to the previous guidance of around 2 percent. Any reduction in the stock of purchased assets will be conducted at a gradual and predictable pace, the bank said.



Inflation is expected to pick up by slightly more than projected in May in the near term.



Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that the UK budget deficit reached its lowest May level since 2005.



Public sector net borrowing, excluding public sector banks, decreased by GBP 2.0 billion from last year to GBP 5.0 billion in May. This was the lowest May net borrowing since 2005 and below the expected level of GBP 6.3 billion.



The pound showed mixed trading against its major counterparts in the Asian session. While it held steady against the franc and the euro, it dropped against the greenback. Against the yen, it rose.



The pound was 0.6 percent higher against the euro, appreciating to a 3-day high of 0.8735. The euro-pound pair had closed Wednesday's deals at 0.8784. Continuation of the pound's uptrend may see it challenging resistance around the 0.86 level.



After falling to more than a 7-month low of 1.3102 against the greenback at 5:00 am ET, the pound reversed course and reached as high as 1.3213. At Wednesday's close, the pair was worth 1.3168. The pound is poised to test resistance around the 1.34 level.



The pound advanced 0.8 percent to a 2-day high of 1.3165 against the Swiss franc, following a 3-week low of 1.3065 set at 5:00 am ET. The pair was valued at 1.3114 at yesterday's close. The pound is seen finding resistance around the 1.33 region.



The Swiss National Bank maintained its expansionary monetary policy, as widely expected.



The interest rate on sight deposits at the SNB was retained at -0.75 percent and the target range for the three-month Libor was kept unchanged between -1.25 percent and -0.25 percent.



The U.K. currency strengthened to a 2-day high of 146.07 against the yen, from a low of 144.59 seen at 5:15 am ET. The pound had finished yesterday's trading at 145.30 against the yen. Next key resistance is possibly seen at 148.00 for the pound.



Looking ahead, U.S. leading index for May and Eurozone advanced consumer sentiment index for June are scheduled for release shortly.



