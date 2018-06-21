

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel Corp. (INTC) announced the resignation of Brian Krzanich as CEO and a member of the Board. Intel was recently informed that Krzanich had a past consensual relationship with an Intel employee. The Board has named Chief Financial Officer Robert Swan Interim CEO, effective immediately.



Intel said its Board has begun a search for a permanent CEO, including both internal and external candidates. The Board will retain a leading executive search firm to assist in the process.



Intel expects to deliver a record second quarter, with revenues of approximately $16.9 billion and non-GAAP EPS of approximately $0.99. Intel will provide full second quarter results and an updated outlook for the full year on the second quarter earnings call on July 26.



