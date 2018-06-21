Apple's mobile payment and digital wallet service, Apple Pay has just been launched in Norway. While banks like Santander and Nordea are the first to introduce it to Norwegian consumers, Danish merchant acquirer Clearhaus will bring the innovative new payment method to Norwegian webshops.

Mobile wallet technologies like Apple Pay are poised to change how people buy and sell goods in-store, in-app and online. Powered by Visa and Mastercard tokenization technology, Apple Pay allows iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad or Mac users to pay for goods easily and securely.

Using Apple Pay online, consumers no longer have to insert 16 digit credit or debit card numbers, expiry dates or security codes. After completing a simple one-time setup of their credit or debit card, users can make purchases in a physical store or in a webshop by placing their finger on the touch id or using face id of their iOS and MacOS device. This typing-free, biometric identification makes checkouts with Apple Pay the fastest in the market today, and keeps card information safe from fraudsters.

Consumers across the globe are slowly warming up to Apple Pay. According to Apple CEO Tim Cook at Apple's Q2 earnings conference call Apple Pay active users have doubled YOY and transactions have tripled.

Apple products have always been popular in Norway. Unlike most Europeans, Norwegians tend to prefer iOS over Android on their mobile devices. While these facts indicate a smooth entry for Apple Pay, its success will depend on how well banks, payment gateways and acquirers support the technology.

Danish merchant acquirer, Clearhaus recently introduced checkout with Apple Pay to 5,000+ online stores in Denmark, Sweden and the UK. "The emergence of mobile-friendly payment technology like Apple Pay is testament to how consumer needs are changing. Now that our neighbours to the north have this technology, we look forward to Norwegian webshops acting quickly by using our Apple Pay solution." says Clearhaus CEO, Claus M. Christensen.

Clearhaus is an EU payment institution and acquirer, that makes it easy for merchants to accept payments from Visa and Mastercard. Using Clearhaus, merchants can go live in 1-3 days with best-in-class support and access to all transaction data. Clearhaus serves 7,500 merchants in 33 countries across Europe with simple, secure payment solutions, at competitive prices.

https://www.clearhaus.com/blog/apple-pay-in-norway/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180621005706/en/

Contacts:

Clearhaus

Neha Mirchandani

+45 82822200

nemi@clearhaus.com