Canadian Health and Wellness Product Pioneer brings first products to market

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2018) - RISE Life Science Corp. (CSE: RLSC) (the "Company" and/or "RISE") today announced the launch of its CBD-based wellness brand, Karezza, at retail in California as of June 20, 2018.

Karezza is a suite of sexual wellness supplements that today includes a couples "In the Moment" mood support supplement, plus a "Women's Daily" supplement and a "Men's Daily" supplement that supports each gender's sexual and reproductive body systems.

Each Karezza product contains full-spectrum CBD from organic, U.S. Farm Bill hemp and an FDA-compliant synergistic blend of herbs, adaptogens and essential oils formulated from botanical traditions to enhance sexual experience. These Karezza products are non-psychoactive. The Company plans to expand the suite to include lube and tablet products starting later this summer.

"This launch represents the culmination of four years of R&D," said Anton Mattadeen, CEO RISE Life Science Corp. "Today, we are officially part of a new era for cannabis and we are excited about being part of the biggest new industry since the technology boom with the development and commercialization of our expanding line of health and wellness products."

The launch products are available in a highly bio-available oral spray format utilizing "nano" technology, with rapid sublingual absorption and precision dosing to tailor usage for any individual. The suggested MSRP for the supplements is USD$39 each.

Karezza's launch kicked off yesterday at holistic wellness boutique Mother Nature's Remedy (MNR), with early response to product on shelves being very positive.

David Slocum, Founder and Owner of MNR said, "It's exciting and refreshing - different than most products out there. It's great to see a brand that is really trying to help people move forward using innovative plant-based products so that people can come back to nature."

Product distribution in California will be supported by Cultivate Kind, which will leverage an existing network of leading retailers already stocking Cultivate Kind's in-house brand, Life Bloom Organics - a line of hemp-based CBD wellness and sleep aid oral sprays with non-GMO, all natural ingredients.

Furthermore, Cultivate Kind's sales teams are taking Karezza orders from retail stores, including dispensaries, health food stores, natural grocers and specialty wellness locations, in Los Angeles County and San Francisco County. In addition, products will soon be available via the brand's e-commerce website.

On June 7, 2018, RISE indicated it had signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire 100% of Life Bloom Organics, LLC, a California company that produces and markets organic oral sprays containing CBD, and 100% of Cultivate Kind, one of the top marketing and branding agencies for the cannabis industry in the United States.

About RISE Life Science Corp. (riselifescience.com)

RISE Life Science Corp. develops cutting-edge cannabis consumer products for both medical and adult-use markets around the world in jurisdictions that have legal regulatory frameworks in place. All products are based on patent-pending formulations and processes to produce specifically targeted effects. A key area of focus for RISE is research-based formulations to address adult sexual health and wellness for all genders.

About Karezza (karezza.love)

Karezza is the leading brand from RISE Life Science, whose product suite is formulated with CBD and traditional botanicals to support the human body's systems that improve sexual experiences.

About Cultivate Kind (cultivatekind.com)

Brand strategy agency Cultivate Kind specializes in full-service brand development, go-to-market strategy, and retail marketing. Headquartered in Malibu, California, the executive team specializes in brand pathfinding with an extensive background in consumer product marketing: cannabis brands, food and beverage, wine and spirits, fashion and retail, automotive, and entertainment, all of which inform the company's best practices and tactical programs for new consumer brands.

About Life Bloom Organics (lifebloomorganics.com)

Life Bloom Organics produces and markets nanotized, hemp-based CBD wellness and sleep aid oral sprays with non-GMO, all natural ingredients. The company is headquartered in Malibu, and all products are formulated and produced in California. Life Bloom Organics products are available for sale online and at retailers throughout southern California.

