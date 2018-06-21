15 Year Old, Worth Estimated £1.5 Million, Auctions Exclusive World-Record Breaking Chelsea Flower Show Artwork for Wessex Cancer Trust

DERBY, England, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The auction for special edition pieces of artwork from the RHS 2018 Chelsea Flower Show is now live.

The world-famous flower show took place in May and at the heart of the Great Pavilion sat "mini-Monet", Kieron Williamson, a 15 year old art phenomenon whose work has sold for hundreds of thousands of pounds, despite his young age.

Kieron is one of the world's most sought after professional young artists with a global waiting list of art enthusiasts that eagerly look forward to his next masterpiece. His first painting sold for a phenomenal £14,000 when he was just six years old; he has gained media attention around the world and his work has been secured for many prestigious private collections, including Royalty.

Kieron latest masterpieces were created at the Chelsea Flower Show having been commissioned by Hillier Nurseries to capture scenes from its "Stihl Inspiration" garden. He gained attention from many high-profile people at the show, and subsequently since.

Hillier, which holds the world record for having the most consecutive gold medals in the history of the show, received its 73rd gold medal at this year's Chelsea and has now launched the auction to raise proceeds for its charity partner, Wessex Cancer Trust.

Kieron has created two paintings for the auction - "Lupins at Chelsea" and "Blue Waves and Goldrush". Each piece has been valued, and bidding starts at £3,995.

Discussing the partnership with Hillier, Kieron commented: "Working with Hillier has been fantastic. I was so inspired by the Stihl Inspiration garden that it was hard to choose what to paint! I chose to paint the area that had the most colour diversity. I love painting the outdoors and nature scenes so being part of the Chelsea Flower Show was an experience I'm never going to forget!"

George Hillier, one of the fifth generation of Hillier family members to be involved in the business, said: "Kieron is such an amazing talent. It was fascinating watching him painting at the show, he certainly pulled in a crowd and people were amazed by him. We're delighted to be working with Kieron to offer people the chance to own his next piece of artwork, not to mention something from the Chelsea Flower Show gold medal world record holders!"

To view the auction please visit http://www.hillier.co.uk/chelsea-auction.

