

Octopus Titan VCT plc (The 'Company')



21 June 2018



Intention to Fundraise



The Company is pleased to announce its intention to launch a new offer for subscription in the near future. An offer document containing further details will be available to shareholders and potential new investors later this year.



For further information please contact:



Parisha Kanani Company Secretary 020 3935 3520



