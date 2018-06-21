

Octopus VCT 3 plc Interim Results Unaudited Interim Report for the Period Ended 31 May 2018 21 June 2018



Octopus VCT 3 plc, managed by Octopus Investments Limited, today announces its interim results for the period ended 31 May 2018.



Financial Summary Year to Period ended 31 May 2018 28 February 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Net assets (£'000s) 7,342 7,558



Net return on ordinary activities after tax (£'000s) (216) 1,366



Net asset value per share ('NAV') 89.0p 91.7p



Cumulative dividends paid since launch 20.0p 20.0p



NAV plus cumulative dividends paid 109.0p 111.7p



Income Statement



+----------------------+---------------------+ | Unaudited | Audited | | Period ended 31 May | Year to 28 February | | 2018 | 2018 | +----------------------+---------------------+ |Revenue Capital Total|Revenue Capital Total| | | | | £'000 £'000 £'000| £'000 £'000 £'000| ----------------------------------+----------------------+---------------------+ | | | | | | | | | | | | (Loss)/gain on valuation of fixed| | | asset investments | - (227) (227)| - 1,377 1,377| | | | | | | | | | Investment income | 35 - 35| 478 - 478| | | | | | | Investment management fees | 5 15 20| (18) (54) (72)| | | | | | | | | | Other expenses | (42) - (42)| (306) (111) (417)| | | | | | | ----------------------------------+----------------------+---------------------+ Net Return on ordinary activities| | | before tax | (2) (212) (214)| 154 1,212 1,366| | | | | | | | | | Taxation | (2) - (2)| - - -| | | | | | | ----------------------------------+----------------------+---------------------+ Net Return on ordinary activities| | | after tax | (4) (212) (216)| 154 1,212 1,366| ----------------------------------+----------------------+---------------------+ Earnings per share - basic and | | | diluted | (0.1)p (2.5)p (2.6)p| 1.9p 14.7p 16.6p| ----------------------------------+----------------------+---------------------+



* The 'Total' column of this statement is the profit and loss account of the Company; the revenue return and capital return columns have been prepared under guidance published by the Association of Investment Companies. * All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations. * The Company has only one class of business and derives its income from investments made in shares and securities. * The company has no other comprehensive income for the period.



Balance Sheet



+----------------------+----------------------+ | Unaudited | Audited | | Period ended 31 May | Year to 28 February | | 2018 | 2018 | +----------------------+----------------------+ |£'000 £'000|£'000 £'000| -------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ Current assets: | | | | | | Current asset investments | 6| 7,554| | | | Debtors | 7 | 195 | | | | Cash at bank |7,617 | 78 | -------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ |7,624 | 273 | | | | Creditors: amounts falling due| | | within one year |(288) |(269) | -------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ Net current assets | 7,366| 4| -------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ Net assets | 7,342| 7,558| -------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | | | | | | Called up equity share capital| 82| 82| | | | Share Premium | 99| 99| | | | Special Distributable Reserve | 6,490| 6,490| | | | Capital Redemption Reserve | 2| 2| | | | Capital Reserve - Realised | 671| (210)| | | | Capital Reserve - Unrealised | 2| 1,095| | | | Revenue Reserve | (4)| -| -------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ Total equity shareholders' | | | funds | 7,342| 7,558| -------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ Net asset value per share | 89.0p| 91.7p| +----------------------+----------------------+



The statements were approved by the Directors and authorised for issue on 21 June 2018 and are signed on their behalf by:



Gregor Michie Chairman



Company Number: 07744056



Statement of Changes in Equity



Share Share Special Capital Capital Capital Revenue Total Capital Premium distributable redemption reserve reserve reserve reserves reserve realised unrealised



£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ As at 1 82 99 6,749 2 (156) (171) - 6,605 September 2016



Management - - - - (54) - - (54) fee allocated as capital expenditure



Current - - - - - 1,377 - 1,377 period gain on fair value of investments



Capitalised expenses on sale - - - - - (111) - (111)



Profit on - - - - - - 154 154 ordinary activities after tax



Contributions by and distributions to owners



Dividends - - (259) - - - (154) (413) paid



------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Balance as at 82 99 6,490 2 (210) 1,095 - 7,558 28 February 2018 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



As at 1 March 82 99 6,490 2 (210) 1,095 - 7,558 2018 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ - Management - - - 15 - - 15 fee allocated as capital expenditure



Current period losses - - - - - (227) - (227) on fair value of investments



Prior years' 866 (866) - holding gains/losses now realised



Loss on - - - - - - (4) (4) ordinary activities after tax



Contributions by and distributions to owners



Dividends - - - - - - - - paid ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Balance as at 82 99 6,490 2 671 2 (4) 7,342 31 May 2018 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Cash Flow Statement



+------------------------+-----------------------+ | Unaudited| Audited Year to 28 | |Period ended 31 May 2018| February 2018| | £'000| £'000| | | | | | | ------------------------------+------------------------+-----------------------+ Cash flows from operating | | | activities | | | | | | Return on ordinary | | | activities before tax | (216)| 1,366| | | | Adjustments for: | | | | | | Decrease in debtors | 188| 20| | | | Increase in creditors | 19| 178| | | | Loss/(gain) on valuation of | | | fixed asset investments | 227| (1,377)| +------------------------+-----------------------+ Cash from operations | 218| 187| | | | Income tax paid | -| (11)| +------------------------+-----------------------+ Net cash generated from | | | operating activities | 218| 176| | | | | | | | | | Cash flows from investing | | | activities | | | | | | Purchase of fixed asset | | | investments | -| (4)| | | | Receipt of loan note | | | principal | 7,321| 294| +------------------------+-----------------------+ Total cash flows from | | | investing activities | 7,321| 290| | | | | | | | | | Cash flows from financing | | | activities | | | | | | Dividends paid | -| (413)| +------------------------+-----------------------+ Total cash flows from | | | financing activities | -| (413)| | | | | | | +------------------------+-----------------------+ Increase in cash and cash | | | equivalents | 7,539| 53| +------------------------+-----------------------+ | | | | | | Opening cash and cash | | | equivalents | 78| 25| | | | | | | +------------------------+-----------------------+ Closing cash and cash | | | equivalents | 7,617| 78| +------------------------+-----------------------+ | | | | | | Cash and cash equivalents | | | comprise | | | | | | Cash at bank | 7,617| 78| +------------------------+-----------------------+ | 7,617| 78| +------------------------+-----------------------+



