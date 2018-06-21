US LEGOEducation Master Educators inducted into new program; program to soon expand globally

LEGO Education is proud to announce the first cohort of U.S. LEGO Education Master Educators, a new community of early learning through high school educators, and that the program will soon open to educators around the world. Educators across the U.S. applied to join the voluntary ambassador program and the new members represent local school districts from across the country. Master Educators use LEGO Education solutions in their classrooms and embody the LEGO Education mission of enabling success for all students through hands-on learning experiences.

"At LEGO Education, we're committed to providing hands-on learning experiences that help build students' confidence and skill sets needed for the future," said Silver McDonald, Head of LEGO Education North America. "We're thrilled to bring together educators who exemplify this commitment every day in their classrooms with the launch of the LEGO Education Master Educator program. We hope it inspires educators to share their best practices and to continue fostering important 21st century skills among today's students."

The Master Educator program fosters a sense of community among like-minded educators, serving to share knowledge and ideas for strengthening student success through hands-on learning. LEGO Education Master Educators will be invited to provide valuable feedback to LEGO Education solutions and programs to help evolve hands-on learning in schools.

LEGO Education welcomes the following U.S. educators to the 2018 program:

Aaron Maurer Elizabeth Nelson Laura Knapp Alicia Miller Elizabeth Vaith Laura Travis Alisha Bridges Eric Heuerman Laurie Condon Allen Brooks Erin Hardy LeAnn Simmerman Allen Clupny Gaby Eyzaguirre Leonard Sheehy Alyssa Hethcoat Grace Finn Lindsay Foster Amanda Barber Greg Kent Lisbon Brown Amanda McDermott Huijing Wu Lynne Boucher Amanda McFee Ian Chow-Miller Marie Phillips Amanda Peterson James McDaniel Marilyn Williams Amanda Reulet Jason Zobl-Tar Mary Meadows Amy Kuntz Javier Aguilar Mathieu Campet Amy Rogers Javier Garcia Maya Donnelly Amy Trujillo Jeanne Smith Melissa Edmonds Angela Gier Jeffrey Bradbury Michael Carton Anna Johnson Jen Gilbert Nadine Jacang Anthony Johnson Jennifer Newby Nancy Balaun Arielle Goldstein Jennifer Rodabaugh Nichole Aryanpu Ashley Coffman Jill Badalamenti Peggy Reimers Becky McDowell Jill VanWey Philip Mayhoffer Becky Myers Joe Moseley Rebecca Gerdes Bernard Key Joe Slifka Rebecca McKeithen Breigh Rhodes Joey Tanaka Renee Geddings Brian Lachance John Giles Sarah Petersen Bruce Nelson John Heffernan Sarah Phelps Caroline Hanson John Long Sarah Tierney Christine Zaremba Jon Bishop Sarai Bakal Christopher Colson Julie Blystad Scott Hodges Daniel Lipin Julie Moore Scott Richards Danielle Nicholas Julie Wille Sean Arnold David Dulberger Kareen Wilkinson Sharon Dudley Deborah McAllister Karen Greer Sherri Taylor Deborah Taylor Kathleen Schofield Susan Julio Denis Kogan Kathleen Wright Teresa Vera Denise Turner Katie Buckley Tomika Altman-Lewis Kelly Etlinger Wendy Lizana Kristin Williams-Luthi Wesley Kennedy Kristy Gilpin

Applications for educators around the world will open in the next few months and again for everyone in January 2019. More details can be found here.

Master Educators do not receive monetary compensation from LEGO Education for their participation in the program.

About LEGO Education

LEGO Education provides hands-on, playful learning tools that engage every student's natural curiosity, and help them develop the skills and confidence they'll need in the future.

