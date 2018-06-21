MRO Software Market to Grow Steady at 3.85% CAGR to 2022, Led by Defense and Aerospace Sectors

PUNE, India, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds the global MRO software market in aviation is estimated at USD 4.08 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 4.93 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.85% from 2017 to 2022. A significant increase in digitalization of MRO activities and the high demand in aviation maintenance software services from MROs are projected to drive the growth of the aviation MRO market.

Browse 107 Market Data Tables and 32 Figures spread through 164 Pages and In-depth TOC on "MRO Software Market in aviation by Solution (Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Solution, Point Solution), Deployment (Cloud Based, On Premises), End User (Airlines, MROs, OEMs), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1427866-mro-software-market-in-aviation-by-solution-enterprise-resource-planning-erp-solution-point-solution-deployment-cloud-based-on-premises-end-user-airlines-mros-oems-and-region-global-forecast-to-2022.html .

Major players operating in the MRO software market in aviation include AerData (A Boeing subsidiary) (US), HCL Technologies (India), IBM Corporation (US), IFS (Sweden), Oracle Corporation (US), Ramco Systems (India), Rusada (Switzerland). SAP (Germany), Swiss Aviation Software (Switzerland), and Trax (US).

MRO software market in aviation in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period The MRO software market in aviation in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth from 2017 to 2022. Also, increase in MRO services is expected to drive the demand for more software in the region, where in, China, India, and Japan are key markets in aviation MRO software.

The research study segments the MRO software market in aviation based on solution (enterprise resource planning and point solution), end user (original equipment manufacturers, maintenance, repair, and overhaul companies and airlines), deployment (cloud based and on premises software solutions). These segments and subsegments are mapped across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

Access Sample Papers of "MRO Software Market in aviation by Solution (Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Solution, Point Solution), Deployment (Cloud Based, On Premises), End User (Airlines, MROs, OEMs), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" research report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1427866 .

The report provides in-depth market intelligence regarding the key factors influencing the growth of the MRO software market in aviation (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges). It analyzes micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the MRO software market in aviation.

The MRO software market report also focuses on providing a competitive landscape of this market by profiling companies based on their financial positions, product portfolios, and growth strategies as well as analyzing their core competencies and market shares to anticipate the degree of competition prevailing in the market. This report tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as contracts, new product launches/developments, and Research & Development (R&D) activities in the MRO software market in aviation. The base year considered for this study is 2016 and the forecast period is from 2017 to 2022.

Competitive Landscape

1 Introduction

2 Market Share Analysis

3 Competitive Situation and Trends

4 New Product Launches

5 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, & Joint Ventures

6 Expansions

7 Mergers & Acquisitions

Airlines segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the MRO software market in aviation in 2017. This segment is majorly driven by the growing demand for operations management which includes engineering & CAMO and maintenance management.

Order a Copy of "MRO Software Market in aviation by Solution (Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Solution, Point Solution), Deployment (Cloud Based, On Premises), End User (Airlines, MROs, OEMs), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" research report athttp://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1427866 .

MRO software market in aviation has also been analyzed with respect to regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Market growth in the Asia Pacific is primarily driven by countries, such as China, Singapore, India, and Japan. China has some of the leading aircraft manufacturers and MRO service providers, which are the prime end users of the MRO software in aviation.

Break-up of profile of primary participants for this report:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 55%, Tier 2 - 25%,and Tier 3 - 20%

Tier 1 - 55%, Tier 2 - 25%,and Tier 3 - 20% By Designation: C Level - 75% and Manager Level - 25%

C Level - 75% and Manager Level - 25% By Region: Asia - 45%, Europe - 30%, North America - 20%,and RoW - 5%

Another research titled aircraft flight control system market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 11.50 billion in 2018 to USD 13.67 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.52% during the forecast period. The aircraft flight control system market is mainly driven by the increase in aircraft orders. Asia Pacific aircraft flight control system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The aircraft flight control system market in Asia Pacific has been studied for China, India, and Japan, among others. The aviation industry in the Asia Pacific region has witnessed considerable growth in the past few years, owing to an increase in passenger traffic, presence of attractive tourist destinations, and upgrades of existing aircraft now available with discount at http://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1540709 .

Explore more reports on Public Sector at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/government/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.



Contact:

Hrishikesh Patwardhan

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411001.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn:http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml