Statkraft AS: Changes in the board of directors

(Oslo 21 June 2018) Mikael Lundin has been elected as a new board member in Statkraft. Lundin is replacing Halvor Stenstadvold who is stepping down from the board.

Mikael Lundin is educated at Handelshögskolan in Stockholm and has 25 years of experience from the energy market, including eight years as CEO for Nord Pool and nine years in various management positions in Vattenfall.

Peter Mellbye has replaced Halvor Stenstadvold as deputy chair of the board.

As of 21 June 2018 the board of directors in Statkraft AS consists of:

Chair: Thorhild Widvey

Deputy chair: Peter Mellbye

Board member: Hilde Drønen

Board member: Mikael Lundin

Board member: Bengt Ekenstierna

Board member Ingelise Arntsen

Board member: Vilde Eriksen Bjerknes (employee elected board member)

Board member: Asbjørn Sevlejordet (employee elected board member)

Board member: Thorbjørn Holøs (employee elected board member)

The board of directors in Statkraft AS is identical with the board of directors in Statkraft SF.

