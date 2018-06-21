

Octopus VCT 3 plc



Dividend Declaration



21 June 2018



Further to previous announcements by the Company with regards to the disposal of its assets prior to the voluntary liquidation of the Company, the Board is pleased to announce that it has approved an interim dividend of 84.6p per Ordinary Share. The ex-dividend date will be 28 June 2018, the record date will be 29 June 2018 and the dividend will be paid to Shareholders on 13 July 2018.



Following payment of this interim dividend, the Company will have paid 104.6 pence per Ordinary Share in dividends.



For further information please contact: Parisha Kanani Company Secretary 020 3935 3520



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Octopus VCT 3 plc via GlobeNewswire



B4KQKM7R8



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX