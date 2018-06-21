The "Introduction to Sales From Emerging Salesperson to Buying Advisor" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With so many businesses jostling for a share of the same marketplace/customer base, it is becoming increasingly more vital for our sales teams to be as strong and as professional as possible. One of the greatest costs to any company is on the loss of goodwill caused by poor or ill equipped sales people.

This interactive training course ensures that delegates know how buying can contribute and when to apply a range of buying techniques.

Agenda

Day 1

09:30 10:00 Coffee Course Objectives

10:00 11:00 What do we need to do to identify our marketplace and then promote our products and services?

11:00 11:15 Coffee Break

11:15 13:00 How we break the sales process down into smaller, more manageable steps?

13:00 14:00 Lunch

14:00 15:00 Confidence, Enthusiasm and Belief

15:00 15:30 Planning and prioritising

15:30 16:30 Individual 12 month Sales Activity Plans

Day 2

09:45 10:00 What Works in Selling?

10:30 11:30 Establishing Interest, Rapport and Trust

11:30 13:00 Questions that Lead to Business

13:00 13:45 Lunch

13:45 14:15 Listening for Buying Signals

14:15 14:45 Overcoming the fear of objections

14:45 15:45 Securing the Decision

15:45 16:30 How to be a 'Customer Champion'

16:30 16:45 Summary Action Plans Agreed

