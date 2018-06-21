The "Introduction to Sales From Emerging Salesperson to Buying Advisor" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With so many businesses jostling for a share of the same marketplace/customer base, it is becoming increasingly more vital for our sales teams to be as strong and as professional as possible. One of the greatest costs to any company is on the loss of goodwill caused by poor or ill equipped sales people.
This interactive training course ensures that delegates know how buying can contribute and when to apply a range of buying techniques.
Agenda
Day 1
- 09:30 10:00 Coffee Course Objectives
- 10:00 11:00 What do we need to do to identify our marketplace and then promote our products and services?
- 11:00 11:15 Coffee Break
- 11:15 13:00 How we break the sales process down into smaller, more manageable steps?
- 13:00 14:00 Lunch
- 14:00 15:00 Confidence, Enthusiasm and Belief
- 15:00 15:30 Planning and prioritising
- 15:30 16:30 Individual 12 month Sales Activity Plans
Day 2
- 09:45 10:00 What Works in Selling?
- 10:30 11:30 Establishing Interest, Rapport and Trust
- 11:30 13:00 Questions that Lead to Business
- 13:00 13:45 Lunch
- 13:45 14:15 Listening for Buying Signals
- 14:15 14:45 Overcoming the fear of objections
- 14:45 15:45 Securing the Decision
- 15:45 16:30 How to be a 'Customer Champion'
- 16:30 16:45 Summary Action Plans Agreed
