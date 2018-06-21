PRESS RELEASE

London, 21st June 2018

Cognosec AB (publ.) AGM update,

Proposed amendment to resolution to be considered at AGM (Nasdaq: COGS: OTC - Nasdaq Intl: CYBNY)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Cognosec AB (or the "Company") is to be held at 13:00 (CET) on Thursday 28 June 2018, at Advokatfirma DLA Piper Sweden KB's office at Kungsgatan 9 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Cognosec AB and its Board of Directors wish to amend the 2018 AGM Notice in relation to Item 10 (Election of the Board of Directors, chairman of the Board of Directors and Auditor) as further detailed below.

The Nomination Committee had previously proposed that for the period until the next AGM the following Board Members be re-elected: Kobus Paulsen, Patrick Boylan, Lord David Blunkett, Neira Jones, Daniel Holden and Lord Anthony St John Bletso.

Daniel Holden has announced that he will not be available for re-election due to an increased level of responsibility and commitments related to his other board positions.

The Nomination Committee proposes to elect Daryn Stilwell to the Company's Board of Directors.

Daryn Stilwell has held a number of leadership roles and more recently has supported the Company as Group General Counsel and board secretary and is also a member of the Cognosec AB Executive Committee.

All other details remain unchanged.

ABOUT COGNOSEC

Cognosec AB (Publ) is engaged in providing cyber resilience solutions and conducts its operations through physical presences in Sweden, South Africa, UK, Kenya, Germany, Austria and the United Arab Emirates. Listed on Nasdaq First North (Nasdaq: COGS.ST) and as an American Depositary Receipt (OTCQX: CYBNY), the Group delivers services and technology licenses to enhance clients' protections, against unwanted intrusions, to provide and enhance cyber resilience and to prevent various forms of information theft. Cognosec AB had revenues of 17.2m EUR in 2017 and employed 173 personnel at the end of Q1 2018. For further information, please visit www.cognosec.se

