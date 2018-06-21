If Trump Legalizes Cannabis on the Federal Level, the Sector Could Boom

LAS VEGAS, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

President Donald Trump said recently that he was inclined to support a bipartisan effort in Congress to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana, a proposal that would dramatically reshape the nation's legal landscape for cannabis users and businesses. The legislation would ensure states have the right to determine the best approach to marijuana within their borders.

These cannabis related companies could directly benefit from potential Trump's legalization efforts: NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTC:NGTF), Insys Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY), GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH), General Cannabis Corp. (OTC:CANN), CV Sciences, Inc. (OTC:CVSI)

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:NGTF)

Market Cap: $18.17M, current share price: $0.44

NightFood Holdings, Inc. is the first, and currently only, company to address the $50+ Billion dollar consumer spend in the night time snack category. NightFood manufactures and distributes better-for-you snacks specifically formulated to satisfy unhealthy nighttime cravings in a better, healthier, more sleep-friendly way. In addition, the Company recently created a new subsidiary, MJ Munchies, Inc., under which it will pursue snack and other consumer-facing opportunities within the growing marijuana and cannabis sectors. In January of 2018, MJ Munchies, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of NGTF, filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for trademark protection related to the Half-Baked brand. Shortly thereafter the company acquired HalfBaked.com. NGTF recently announced that the first production run of Half-Baked branded products has been successfully completed under license in the State of California. The Half-Baked brand THC-infused cookies each contain 10mg of THC.

Insys Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY)

Market Cap: $597.85M, current share price: $8.10

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant adult patients; and SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. It is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, which has completed pediatric study for the treatment of pediatric epilepsy; has completed Phase II study to treat west syndrome; and is in Phase II study for the treatment of childhood absence epilepsy, as well as Buprenorphine Sublingual Spray that has completed Phase III study to treat acute pain

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Market Cap: $4.19B, current share price: $148.62

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms. The company also develops and markets Sativex, an oromucosal spray for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis. In addition, it develops various product candidates, which are in Phase I and II clinical development for the treatment of glioma, neonatal hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, adult epilepsy, and schizophrenia.

General Cannabis Corp. (OTCQX:CANN)

Market Cap: $132.64M, current share price: $3.71

General Cannabis Corporation is a comprehensive resource for the highest quality service providers available to the regulated Cannabis Industry. We lease grow and related facilities (commercial real estate and equipment) to licensed business operators for their production needs.

They specialize in innovative Cannabis Styled Clothing and Graphic Design Services. We are pursuing ancillary business products and services including customized finance, capital formation, banking, regulatory compliance consulting, security and advanced logistical support for grow operations.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI)

Market Cap: 180.41M, current share price: $1.99

CV Sciences, Inc. is a life science company that operates through two segments, specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary prescription drugs utilizing synthetic cannabidiol (CBD) as the active pharmaceutical ingredient and is engaged in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of consumer products containing plant-based CBD, which is refined into its own proprietary branded products. CV Sciences initial drug candidate (CVSI-007) is a chewing gum that combines CBD and nicotine, which the Company believes has the potential to effectively treat smokeless tobacco use and addiction.

