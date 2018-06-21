The "Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global left atrial appendage closure device market to grow with a CAGR of 30.6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The left atrial appendage is a small, ear-shaped sac in the muscle wall of the left atrium (top left chamber of the heart). When a patient has atrial fibrillation, the electrical impulses that control the heartbeat do not travel in an orderly fashion through the heart. Instead, many impulses begin at the same time and spread through the atria. The fast and chaotic impulses do not give the atria time to contract and/or effectively squeeze blood into the ventricles. Because the LAA is a little pouch, blood collects there and can form clots in the LAA and atria. When blood clots are pumped out of the heart, they can cause a stroke. The risk of blood clots can be averted through several options and devices for closure of the LAA.

Rise in prevalence of atrial fibrillation in geriatric population to primarily drive the global LAA closure device market. Moreover, surge in government initiatives to raise public awareness related to cardiovascular diseases boosts the market growth. However, stringent government regulations towards LAA closure systems impede this growth. Technological advancements in LAA closure devices can further boost the LAA closure device market.

Companies Mentioned

Boston Scientific

Coherex Medical

St Jude Medical

AtriCure Company

Dune Medical Devices

Sentreheart Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Lifetech Scientific (Shenzhen)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Closure Device Market Overview

4. Global Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Closure Device Market by Product Type

5. Global Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Closure Device Market by End-User

6. Global Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Closure Device Market by Region 2018-2024

7. Company Covered

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w7vrz6/global_left?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180621005824/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Cardiovascular Devices