

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc., (TSLA) has filed a lawsuit against a former employee, alleging that he stole the company's confidential data and transferred the information to third parties.



The lawsuit accuses the former employee, Martin Tripp, of unlawfully hacking Tesla's confidential and trade secret information as well as transferring the information to third parties. The lawsuit was filed in a federal court in Nevada.



Tripp, who was a process technician at Tesla's Nevada Gigafactory, had complained that the job was not a sufficiently senior role for him.



However, within a few months of Tripp joining the company in October 2017, his managers identified him as having problems with job performance and of being disruptive and combative with his colleagues.



Tripp was then assigned to a new role, but expressed his anger at being reassigned, according to the company.



Tesla said in the lawsuit that it is only beginning to understand the full scope of Tripp's illegal activity.



According to the lawsuit, Tripp has 'thus far admitted to writing software that hacked Tesla's manufacturing operating system and to transferring several gigabytes of Tesla data to outside entities. This includes dozens of confidential photographs and a video of Tesla's manufacturing systems.'



Tesla noted in the lawsuit that Tripp wrote computer code to periodically export the electric car maker's data off its network and into the hands of third parties.



Tripp's hacking software was operating on three separate computer systems of other individuals at Tesla. Thus, he ensured that the data would be exported even after he left Tesla and those individuals would be falsely implicated as guilty parties.



Tesla also alleged that Tripp made false claims to the media about the information he stole. Tripp claimed that punctured battery cells were used in certain Model 3 vehicles, despite no punctured cells ever being used in vehicles, batteries or otherwise.



In addition, Tripp vastly exaggerated the true amount and value of 'scrap' material that Tesla generated during the manufacturing process, and falsely claimed that Tesla was delayed in bringing new manufacturing equipment online.



Earlier this week, a company-wide email sent by Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed that an unnamed employee had engaged in 'extensive and damaging sabotage.'



