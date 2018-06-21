

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) said that it has been made aware that Oasis Management Company Ltd, based in Hong Kong, intends to vote against the re-election of Gavin Darby as Chief Executive Officer at the Company's AGM on 18 July 2018 and may encourage others to do the same.



Premier Foods noted that its Board strongly believes that Gavin Darby is the best person to lead the Company and to execute the Board's strategy. Having regard to the best interests of the Company's shareholders as a whole and its other stakeholders, the Board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote in favour of Gavin Darby's re-election as the Chief Executive Officer at the Company's AGM and will communicate further in due course.



