CrowdStrike secures the highest possible score in ten criteria and the top ranked score in the Strategy category

CrowdStrike Inc., the leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, today announced that Forrester Research, Inc. named CrowdStrike as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Endpoint Security Suites, Q2 2018 report. According to the report, "CrowdStrike has helped shaped the mold for the modern endpoint security suite."

Forrester's research assessed vendors on a weighted scale that ranks capabilities across multiple categories, with a score of "5.0" being the highest. CrowdStrike Falcon received the highest score possible within the Current Offering category across seven criteria, including:

Threat detection

Platform support

External integrations

CrowdStrike also received the highest score possible in every criteria within the Strategy category. CrowdStrike received a 5.0 for:

Product roadmap

Security community involvement

Corporate vision and focus

In its assessment Forrester states, "Compared to others in this study, CrowdStrike has superior exploit and behavioral detection capabilities, with customers reporting an above-average admin experience and easy deployments. Buyers appreciate the large ecosystem of partners and services, especially the aggressively-priced OverWatch service, which provides proactive threat hunting for teams without advanced security expertise. Forrester expects CrowdStrike to continue showing up on the endpoint security suite shortlist among large and small enterprises for the foreseeable future."

CrowdStrike is the only next-generation vendor offering the full spectrum of endpoint security capabilities next-generation AV, endpoint detection and response (EDR), managed threat hunting, IT hygiene, threat intelligence and vulnerability management fully delivered by a single lightweight agent. CrowdStrike has pioneered the first fully cloud-based endpoint protection platform with machine learning capabilities to pinpoint and remediate known and unknown threats.

"Being recognized as a leader in the Forrester Wave is in our opinion, another critical validator of CrowdStrike's establishment of a leadership position in the crowded endpoint security market," said Dmitri Alperovitch, chief technology officer and co-founder of CrowdStrike. "We believe CrowdStrike is the only endpoint security company able to effectively stop the most sophisticated breaches, which is further validated by us being the only security vendor offering a comprehensive breach prevention guarantee for up to $1 million to any customer that suffers a breach while using our technology and services."

CrowdStrike continues to significantly expand the capabilities of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform through the addition of new cloud-native modules to provide customers with a comprehensive solution.

"It comes as no surprise that CrowdStrike is a Leader in the Forrester Wave with their innovative cloud-based technology that offers extensive threat protection of new and existing threats," said Joshua Danielson, chief information security officer of Copart. "Deploying CrowdStrike Falcon was one of the fastest and most efficient deployments I've seen in my career. We've seen immediate value from day one and fully trust Falcon's ability to immediately pinpoint and stop threats."

CrowdStrike currently processes over 100 billion security events per day throughout the world to offer security teams unprecedented threat telemetry, all through one lightweight endpoint sensor. CrowdStrike recently announced the launch of the EPP Complete warranty program, offering up to $1 million to cover a range of response expenses if a breach occurs within the protected environment, giving customers ultimate piece of mind.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike is the leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon platform offers instant visibility and protection across the enterprise and prevents attacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Falcon deploys in minutes to deliver actionable intelligence and real-time protection from Day One. It seamlessly unifies next-generation AV with best-in-class endpoint detection and response, backed by 24/7 managed hunting. Its cloud infrastructure and single-agent architecture take away complexity and add scalability, manageability, and speed.

CrowdStrike Falcon protects customers against all cyber attack types, using sophisticated signatureless AI and Indicator-of-Attack (IOA) based threat prevention to stop known and unknown threats in real time. Powered by the CrowdStrike Threat Graph, Falcon instantly correlates over 100 billion security events a day from across the globe to immediately prevent and detect threats.

There's much more to the story of how Falcon has redefined endpoint protection but there's only one thing to remember about CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

