ROI Consultancy Services, Bain & Company Join Forces To Produce Net Promoter Score Benchmarking Studies In Nine Retail Categories

DENVER and BOSTON, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ROI Consultancy Services - an industry-leading provider of full-service research, marketing and sales automation, and digital agency support to consultants, investors, and corporate clients - and Bain & Company, one of the world's top management consulting firms, have joined forces to produce Bain Certified Net Promoter Score benchmarking studies as part of a series of industry studies in North America.

Under the agreement, ROI and Bain & Company will jointly produce a Bain Certified Net Promoter Score study in nine retail categories: grocery; women's clothing, children's clothing, beauty products, pet food and supplies, sports equipment and athletic clothing, consumer electronics, home products, and home furniture. These annual studies establish and track ranges for consumer advocacy among competitors in each sector, with additional insight available from verbatim comments. For more information, visit www.netpromotersystem.com/benchmarks

This independent competitive benchmark follows the NPS methodology certified by Bain & Company, ensuring accurate, reliable scores. Brands that adopt the new benchmark will be in a better position to improve customer experience, increase brand advocacy and drive positive financial results.

"Partnering with ROI to produce high-quality, independent competitive benchmarking studies creates tremendous opportunity for our clients and other customer-focused companies," said Rob Markey, partner at Bain & Company and co-author of The Ultimate Question 2.0. "Customer-centric companies need to have a clear understanding of their competitive position as expressed by their customers, in their own words. The Bain Certified NPS benchmarks produced by these studies provides the best starting point for organizations that want to improve their customers' experience and loyalty."

The collaboration combines ROI's industry leadership in survey execution, sample frame science, and sourcing and verifying reliable respondent sets with Bain & Company's expertise in deployment of the Net Promoter System to help companies achieve sector leadership in customer loyalty.

Beyond these benchmarks, ROI has built Market Driver Models for each of the sectors, correlating the NPS metric with the underlying drivers of consumer behavior influencing each market. In addition, ROI continues to support Bain & Company across multiple sectors, including non-consumer research targeting hard to find B2B, professional, and healthcare audiences.

"We are grateful and honored to be partnering with Bain & Company on this important initiative to develop reliable and standardized benchmarks in as influential a metric as NPS. We look forward to making these retail categories an annual benchmark and to adding new categories in the coming year," said David W. McGrath, CEO of ROI.

ROI is part of the Bain Alliance Ecosystem - a network of best-of-breed partnerships with complementary tool, technology, and service providers that accelerates delivery of breakthrough client results. Through the Bain Alliance Ecosystem, Bain & Company clients have access to relevant new capabilities, enabling faster assimilation of new ideas, skills, and ways of working.

ROI Consultancy Services offers full-service research, marketing and sales automation, and digital agency support to consultants, investors, and corporate clients. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and with offices in Austin, Boise, Boston, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, Portland, and Tampa, the firm is a strategically aligned and cooperatively interdependent consultancy comprised of the holdings of Oceanside Ten Holdings.com LLC, a small cap, family-owned, private equity holding company. For more information visit www.roirocket.com.

Bain & Company is the management consulting firm that the world's business leaders come to when they want results. Bain advises clients on strategy, operations, information technology, organization, private equity, digital transformation and strategy, and mergers and acquisition, developing practical insights that clients act on and transferring skills that make change stick. The firm aligns its incentives with clients by linking its fees to their results. Bain clients have outperformed the stock market 4 to 1. Founded in 1973, Bain has 55 offices in 36 countries, and its deep expertise and client roster cross every industry and economic sector. For more information visit: www.bain.com. Follow us on Twitter @BainAlerts.

