DentalEZ Lights The Path Towards Simplified Dental Office Efficiency

2018 Product Launch of the New Simplicity LED Operatory Light

MALVERN, Pennsylvania, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DentalEZ is pleased to announce the availability of the NEW Simplicity LED Operatory Light. LED lights last much longer than halogen, operate at a cooler temperature and reduce energy costs. Unleash the power of simplicity with this new Simplicity LED!

LED Lighting Made Easy:

High, medium and low settings for flexibility from 36,000, 27,000 and 18,000 lux

Smooth rotation for easy adjustment and small footprint

Ergonomic handles for comfort of operator

Rectangular light pattern measures 6 1/2" x 3 1/2"

Color temperature ranges from 5000 to 5700 Kelvin

Control manually or with a hands-free sensor

DentalEZ is offering Simplicity LED as a stand-alone light or a retrofit kit to easily upgrade from the Simplicity Halogen to the new Simplicity LED. Visit www.dentalez.com/SimplicityLED to learn more or reach out to your local PSA representative.

About DentalEZ

DentalEZ Integrated Solutions is committed to providing real solutions to everyday challenges in oral healthcare by uniquely combining innovation focused on simplification and efficiency in value-based products and outstanding customer service and support. DentalEZ manufactures a full line of products and well-known brands including StarDental Instruments, DentalEZ Equipment, RAMVAC Utility, NevinLabs Workstations and Columbia Dentoform Teaching Solutions. For more information, please visit www.dentalez.com.

