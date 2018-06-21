Net Gaming Approved for Listing on Nasdaq First North Premier

STOCKHOLM, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Net Gaming Europe AB (publ) has been admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier. The final trading day on Spotlight Stock Market (formerly AktieTorget) is Tuesday 26 June 2018 and the first trading day on Nasdaq First North Premier is Wednesday 27 June 2018.

The Company's shares will continue to be traded under the ticker NETG with the same ISIN code as before, SE0001863291. The Company's shareholders do not therefore need to take any action in connection with the list change.

"I am pleased that we were quickly and efficiently approved for a list change to Nasdaq First North Premier. This is a natural step on the path to our long-term goal of a larger move to Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market, while also increasing our visibility to institutional and foreign investors," comments Marcus Teilman, CEO of Net Gaming.

The Company has also produced a company description, which has been approved by Nasdaq OMX and is available on the Company's website, www.netgaming.se.

FNCA Sweden AB has been engaged as the Company's Certified Adviser for Net Gaming on First North Premier.

For further information, please contact:

Marcus Teilman, President and CEO

+356-9936-7352

Net Gaming Europe AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 8 410 380 44

E-mail: info@netgaming.se

Website: www.netgaming.se

About Net Gaming

Net Gaming owns, operates and develops high-quality online comparison sites for the purpose of channelling user traffic to the Company's customers - primarily iGaming operators. Within the Group, approximately 130 comparison sites are operated in 30 countries. Net Gaming generates valuable user traffic through the sites, mainly to global iGaming operators. The Company was founded in 2005, has just over 80 employees and is headquartered in Malta. The share (NETG) is listed on Spotlight Stock Market.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/net-gaming-europe/r/net-gaming-approved-for-listing-on-nasdaq-first-north-premier,c2554634

The following files are available for download: