Körber Acquires Centriq, a Leading Provider of Voice-directed Warehousing and Modeling Solutions

- Transaction covers Centriq Group Ltd., including its voice solution business Voiteq and modeling and simulation business Cirrus Logistics

- Acquisition establishes Körber's Business Area Logistics Systems as leading company for implementation of voice technology in logistics

- Centriq provides Körber with strong market presence in the UK as the basis to grow internationally

With the acquisition of Centriq Group Ltd., the international technology group Körber reinforces its Business Area Logistics Systems. The acquisition has been completed as ofJune 20, 2018.

Through its business Voiteq, Centriq is a leading provider of solutions and services related to logistics, in particular focusing on the voice solution market. Voiteq provides voice software solutions and services with its product 'VoiceMan'. Centriq's Cirrus Logistics subsidiary supplies software and services that use advanced optimization and simulation techniques to develop and execute supply chain strategies. Additionally, Centriq offers services for their products: among others voice-as-a-service subscription, supply chain consulting, implementation and integration or logistics hardware consulting, design and site surveys. Main customers for Centriq's products come from the food & beverage, retail, and third party logistics (3PL) industries.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/709105/Korber_Acquires_Centriq.jpg )



This acquisition complements Körber's existing strong North American voice business, Vitech Business Group, and creates one of the world's largest and most experienced Honeywell Vocollect voice integration teams. The combined organization offers local and global customers the widest range of proven products and services to enable them to gain the substantial benefits of voice-directed work. "With the successful acquisition of Centriq we have added another key component to our logistics portfolio. Its excellent team will enable us to strengthen our internationally leading position in the SCM segment with access to multinational project opportunities," emphasizes Stephan Seifert, Chairman of the Group Executive Board at Körber AG. "Moreover, we will bring added value to our existing and future customers as we will be able to offer a more comprehensive product and service portfolio on a global scale."

Hubert Kloß, CEO of the Körber Business Area Logistics Systems, adds: "Growth in e-commerce and changing customer demands are putting a strain on supply chains and driving a trend toward continuous process improvements. Centriq is a major international player for products that enable higher efficiency in warehousing with direct delivery capability into global blue-chip organizations. The voice solutions of Voiteq for example keep workers' hands and eyes free, improving comfort, productivity and accuracy. This addition to our Business Area will establish Körber Logistics Systems as one of the globally leading suppliers of voice technology in logistics."

David Stanhope, CEO of Centriq Group, Ltd., says: "Speaking on behalf of the whole management team at Centriq, we are very excited about joining the successful Logistics Systems Business Area and the Körber Group as a whole. For our team of technical experts that serves some 300 clients at 500 sites with award-winning products already, the prospect of joint further growth comes at the right time." He further explains: "We estimate that more than 90% of warehouses across the world are yet to adopt voice technology. Together with the existing SCM portfolio of Körber Logistics Systems, we will be able to strengthen our international platform and - thanks to the integrated offerings portfolio - provide more benefits for our customers."

About Körber

Körber AG is the holding company for an international technology Group with approx. 12,000 employees around the world. The Group comprises leading-edge technology companies and more than 140 production, service, and sales entities. At locations around the globe, Körber combines the benefits of a globally-present organization with the strengths of highly-specialized, flexible, medium-sized enterprises that offer their customers solutions, products, and services in the Business Areas of Automation, Logistics Systems, Machine Tools, Pharma Systems, Tissue, Tobacco, Corporate Ventures and Körber Digital.

About Körber Logistics Systems

The Business Area Logistics Systems, belonging to the international technology group Körber and based in Bad Nauheim, Germany, is the leading provider of fully integrated applications for the optimization of complex internal and external logistics processes. Under the umbrella brand Körber Logistics, the Business Area provides digital solutions for smart factories (production logistics), warehouses, e-commerce, and the management of entire supply chains. In three Business Units, the umbrella brand unites the companies Aberle GmbH and Consoveyo S.A. (System Integration), Langhammer GmbH and Riantics A/S (Product Solutions), Inconso AG, Aberle Software GmbH, HighJump and DMLogic LLC (Software). They offer an extensive range of products and services, from system integration to technologies for storage, palletizing, de-palletizing and conveyor systems, through to software.

About Centriq Group Ltd.

Centriq Group provides innovative IT solutions in the logistics, supply chain and retail sectors around the world. Centriq Group acts as a holding company for the following subsidiaries: Voiteq Ltd, Voiteq Inc, Cirrus Logistics Ltd and Cirrus Logistics Inc. Voiteq provides voice software solutions and services with its 'VoiceMan' product suite. Cirrus provides decision support software solutions and services with its 'CLASS', 'COST2SERV' and Marine Enterprise Suite (MES) applications. The company's headquarters are located in Blackpool (UK) with additional offices in Basingstoke (UK), Atlanta (USA), Berlin (Germany), Troyes and Aix-en-Provence (France).

