Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Doc re Monthly Summary as at 31 May 2018

PR Newswire

London, June 21

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC

LEI: 549300ND695NEJ5GP172

Monthly Summary as at 31 May 2018

Copies of the above document have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM):

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

(Documents will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given)

The latest disclosable full portfolio is available on request.

21 June 2018


