Leesa Sleep Announces Plans for European Expansion With Products to Be Released in France Later This Year

Leesa kicking off expansion with inaugural event at CannesLions International Festival of Creativity

Leesa Sleep, the leading direct-to-consumer online luxury mattress retailer, today announced its plan to launch the popular Leesa mattress in France later this year. The Leesa mattress will be available for customers in France, offering the same quality, ease of delivery and return policies that have made Leesa a major new sleep brand in the US, Canada, UK and Germany. Leesa will also be expanding its renown social impact program to France. Since its start, Leesa committed to donate one mattress for every ten sold and continues to be the only mattress company with a social mission at its core.

To celebrate its expansion into France, Leesa is holding an inaugural event at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on Thursday, 21stJune 2018. The event, which is being held in partnership with Whalar, the global influencer marketing program, will showcase the Leesa mattress through the eyes of artists, photographers and videographers who have shared their love of Leesa through their art. The works of art capture the importance of rest in life and how the bedroom is a place to re-connect with one's self and loved ones through a hug, a laugh or a quiet phone call. With Leesa, the bedroom is once again the sanctuary needed in daily life.

"Our move into France is a dream come true for me, having lived, worked and studied there. I know that people throughout France will love our mattresses and just as importantly, join us on our mission to end bedlessness" said David Wolfe, Co-Founder and CEO of Leesa Sleep. "Launching into the French market with a beautiful display of mattresses as art at the Cannes Lions Festival is so exciting."

As Leesa's social impact program expands into France, customers will know that their purchase is helping others sleep better. To date, more than 26,000 mattresses have been donated through Leesa's One-Ten progamme to nonprofits serving people seeking refuge from homelessness, domestic danger and human trafficking

"Leesa's brand expansion is intrinsically linked to the growth of our social impact programme, which has served as the heart and soul of the company since its inception," Richard Tucker, Managing Director UK and Europe at Leesa Sleep. "Not only will French customers have access to this quality product, but they can sleep even better knowing they are helping others through their purchase."

