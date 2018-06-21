

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC



21 June 2018



Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights



Octopus Titan VCT plc (the 'Company') announces that 1,048,883 Ordinary Shares of 10p each ('shares') were issued and allotted on 20 June 2018 at a price of 99.8p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 94.3p grossed up by 5.5% (as set out in the Prospectus dated 5 September 2017).



These shares were issued pursuant to an Offer for Subscription to raise up to £120 million, with an over allotment facility of £80 million, in the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 tax years, dated 5 September 2017.



Following today's allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 655,837,457 and the unaudited net assets of the Company are calculated to be approximately £618 million, based on the last released NAV per share of 94.3p.



Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 5 July 2018.



For further information please contact:



Parisha Kanani Company Secretary 0203 935 3520



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Octopus Titan VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



B28V934R13



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX