Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2018) - Sego Resources Inc. (TSXV: SGZ) ("Sego" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that diamond drilling is now underway at the Miner Mountain Project, an alkalic copper-gold porphyry exploration project near Princeton, British Columbia.

The drill is onsite and diamond drilling is underway. An initial 1000 metres of diamond drilling is expected to ensue over the following weeks. After an anticipated closing of the second tranche of the financing now underway (see News Releases April 23, 2018, June 7, 2018 and June 15, 2018), initial plans for 2018 are 3000 metres of diamond drilling at Miner Mountain.

Near-term objectives of the diamond drill program will be to extend the size and grade on the Cuba Zone with a view to eventually building a NI 43-01 compliant resource. In addition to the Cuba Zone exploration, the Company plans to explore further targets to the North and Northwest in areas of coincident Magnetometer and Induced Polarization anomalies, and known mineral alteration.

J. Paul Stevenson, CEO has stated: "The Miner Mountain Porphyry System is extensive and previous drilling by Sego has demonstrated extensive copper-gold mineralization. Our short term objective is to comprehend the geometry of the Cuba Zone and work to discover more zones with similar or better grades."

This News Release was reviewed and approved by Selina Tribe, Ph.D., P.Geo., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.



Sego is 100% owner of the Miner Mountain Project, an alkalic copper-gold porphyry exploration project near Princeton, British Columbia. The property is 2,056.54 hectares in size and located 15 kilometres north of the Copper Mountain Mine operated by Copper Mountain Mining Corporation and Mitsubishi Copper. Sego has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Upper Similkameen Indian Band, in whose Traditional Territory the Miner Mountain Project is situated. Sego has received an Award of Excellence for its reclamation work at Miner Mountain.

