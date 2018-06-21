Mensia Technologies, french MedTech start up, leads the new booming category of Digital therapeutics with its revolutionary at home neurofeedback, to train the brain and cure neuropsy disorders without drugs.

Co-founder INRIA-IT2, existing shareholders and now HARA, which are business angels experts in medical device category, joined this fund raise. BPI de Rennes is also part of this tour.

Mensia Technologies, borned out of INRIA in 2012. The IT expert labs in Rennes are computing real time signaling softwares. The neurofeedback technique is non invasive, at home and without drugs. MENSIA KOALA treats ADHD, Attention Deficit Disorders with or without Hyperactivity, children and adolescents. This unique medical device is a therapeutic video game on an interactive tablet connected to the brain activity. Children learn to control their attention by exercising 3 times a week during 4 months of treatment. Visual feedback given during the game, allows the children to learn, control and create automatisms. Six years of R&D with 12 $millions invested, including the last largest clinical multicentric trial never ever made, NEWROFEED-Koala, successfuly lead to the grant of a CE mark class IIa in Europe. Kick start of the sales in March for France.

37 health points of care from french national partner HOMEPERF, delivers family training for home use of Koala. The device is prescribed and ordered directly on the website. Family received their Mensia Koala at home: all items ready to use for 4 month treatment, with webportail supervision. Children benefit from significant reduction of their attention deficit and or hyperactivity with long lasting effects. Benefit/Risk ratio is extremely favorable and no adverse event compared to the amphetamines drugs (Ritaline).

Michel du Peloux, CEO of Mensia Technologies: We are proud to deliver the first worldwide digital therapeutic device to treat ADHD with a Class IIa registration for medical scripts and follow up all over Europe. Far from neurogaming, we have 5 patents, randomised clinical trials and state of the art expertise in brain computer interface. Our pipeline of at home neurofeedback is promising: resistant chronic low back pain despite opiods, is our next medical device. Mensia Technologies initiates now the next tour for a serie A of 20 M$ aiming to the USA deployement.

About Mensia Technologies: https://www.mensia.com

About Mensia Koala: https://www.mensia-koala.com,

About HARA: http://health-angels-ra.com/actualites/

About clinical study: http://www.newrofeed.com/

About INRIA: http://it-translation.fr/projets/fonds/

About BPI Rennes: https://www.bpifrance.fr/Contactez-nous/Direction-regionale-Rennes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180621005925/en/

Contacts:

Mensia Technologies

Michel du Peloux

00 (33)6 24 34 10 61

mdp@mensiatech.com

or

Press contact: RPCA

Nathalie Chrysafis Carole Bernardin

00 (33)1 42 30 81 00

n.chrysafis@rpca.fr

c.bernardin@rpca.fr