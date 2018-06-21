

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A shortage of carbon dioxide in the UK is expected to hit supply of beer and soft drinks amidst the World Cup season. Britain also faces a shortage of meat, salad and ready meals as carbon dioxide are also used by the food industry.



All major five major suppliers of CO2 have been affected by the raw gas sourcing issues, including Praxair, Messer, Linde and Air Liquide. Britain is particularly affected because the seasonal shutdown of the plants has meant that the UK has only one big plant producing CO2 left.



The British Beer and Pub Association, along with individual beer producers and pubs, has warned of the crisis caused by the shortage. The trade association said the shortfall has caused beer production shortages.



Heineken, the UK's biggest brewer, said its CO2 supplier was facing 'a major issue' in the UK.



CO2 is also used in both the production and packaging of meat. Around nine of the UK's largest poultry plants have warned of the 'critical' shortage of CO2 affecting output.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX