

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Luxury fashion group Chanel Thursday released its full-year financial results for the first time, with both profit and revenues increasing for 2017.



The privately-owned French company has for a long time refused to reveal its financial numbers to the public.



'Our financial strength gives us the means to remain independent and to focus on the long term,' Chief Financial Officer Philippe Blondiaux said in a statement, according to Bloomberg.



'Instead of having others report, we've decided to put the facts on the table about who we are,' he added,



Chanel generated revenues of $9.62 billion for 2017, up 11 percent from a year earlier at constant currencies. Profit rose 18.5 percent from a year earlier to $1.79 billion.



