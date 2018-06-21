

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were lower Thursday, extending significant recent losses as U.S. stocks continued to fall.



August gold settled at $1,270.50/oz, down $4, or 0.3%, the lowest in 2018.



In economic news, the Conference Board released a report on Thursday showing a smaller than expected increase by its index of leading U.S. economic indicators in the month of May.



The Conference Board said its leading economic index edged up by 0.2 percent in May after climbing by 0.4 percent in April. Economists had expected the index to rise by 0.3 percent.



A report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on Thursday showed a much bigger than expected slowdown in the pace of growth in regional manufacturing activity in the month of June.



The Philly Fed said its index for current general activity slumped to 19.9 in June from 34.4 in May. While a positive reading still indicates growth in regional manufacturing activity, the index had been expected to dip to 29.0.



